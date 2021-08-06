Bird, Taurasi go for 5th Olympic gold vs host nation Japan

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Sue Bird’s impressive 17-year Olympic journey will come to an end this weekend. She hopes it will be with an unprecedented fifth consecutive gold medal when the U.S. plays Japan in the women’s basketball championship game. Bird and her backcourt mate Diana Taurasi have been a huge part of the Americans’ dominant run over the past five Olympics. Taurasi hasn’t officially said she’s finished playing with USA Basketball, but it would be hard to imagine the 39-year-old guard competing on the world’s biggest stage without the 40-year-old Bird.