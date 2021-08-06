Arizona State Fair cancels move, to remain at Phoenix site

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona State Fair will be staged this October at its usual site on the state fairgrounds in central Phoenix after all. It was announced in March that the fair would be held at a temporary location at Wild Horse Pass on the Gila River Indian Community’s reservation near Chandler. However, fair officials now say the move was canceled because necessary infrastructure couldn’t be arranged due to supply-chain problems related to the pandemic. The statement said the community and fair officials “continue to study the possibility of moving the fair to the reservation in 2022…”