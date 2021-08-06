Arizona drops plan to ask Pinal County to OK new development

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — The state Land Department has pulled back an application asking Pinal County to plan for development of a large tract of trust land in the Gold Canyon area, with provisions for preservation of open space, accelerated road construction and property targeted for jobs creation. The department said Tuesday in a letter to County Manager Leo Lew that it was withdrawing its application to refocus resources. The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that Board of Supervisors member Jeff Serdy speculated “that things in the corporate world just were not lining up, and the concept may have been ahead of its time.”