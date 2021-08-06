Ahmed, D-backs rally for 6 runs in 4th to stun Padres 8-5

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Nick Ahmed’s two-run single capped a six-run fourth inning for the Arizona Diamondbacks, who rallied from a 5-0 deficit to stun the San Diego Padres 8-5. Trailing 5-2, the Diamondbacks sent 11 batters to the plate in the fourth against rookie lefty Ryan Weathers and reliever Craig Stammen. The first seven reached and the first six scored. By the time Stammen got the first out, Arizona — which has the worst record in the majors — had taken a three-run lead.