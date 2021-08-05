Tucson police arrest 2nd teenage suspect in homicide case

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say they have arrested a second teenager in connection with a recent homicide case in Tucson. Police say a 16-year-old boy has been booked into the Pima County Jail on suspicion of murder and armed robbery. Authorities have already arrested a 17-year-old boy who is also considered a suspect. The Associated Press isn’t identifying either teen because they are juveniles. Police responded to a report of gunfire and an unresponsive person in a parking lot on the night of July 28. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Ron Everett Fitch. Fitch had agreed to make a sale through a third-party selling site but was robbed and shot when he went to complete the deal.