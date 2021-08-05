Recession housing relief chief gets prison in bribery case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former regional official with a nonprofit formed in 2008 to help homeowners during the Great Recession has been sentenced to about a year in federal prison in a bribery case. A U.S. judge in Las Vegas also put Sergio Barajas on three years’ supervision after prison and banned him from real estate, finance or grant-funded work. Barajas is from Chino Hills, California. He pleaded guilty in March and his attorneys have withdrawn from his case. Prosecutors say that as a National Community Stabilization Trust official Barajas reaped $380,000 in deals to purchase 825 properties in Nevada, Arizona and California.