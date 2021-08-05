Marathon mom: Tuliamuk on track after having baby in January

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. marathoner Aliphine Tuliamuk worked her way back after giving birth in January. She took her workouts slow and steady. It got her back to the starting line for the women’s marathon in Sapporo this weekend for the Tokyo Games. She helped push organizers to allow breastfeeding mothers to be allowed to take their babies to the Olympics and her daughter, Zoe, recently received her visa. The original plan was to start a family after the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. But when the Summer Games were postponed by the pandemic, the 32-year-old Tuliamuk and her fiancé, Tim Gannon, decided not to wait.