Arizona reports another 2,289 COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting 2,289 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, a figure nearly identical to a day earlier, and 11 more deaths. The state dashboard released the latest numbers Thursday, which bring the pandemic totals to 937,936 cases and 18,300 deaths. Hospitalizations for the virus, meanwhile, increased to a range not seen since late February. Public health experts say the surging number is most likely caused by the highly transmissible delta variant. The growing number of cases has fueled renewed calls for vaccination as well as debates over mask mandates in schools. Several school districts in recent days have enacted mandatory mask-wearing indoors despite state law not permitting it.