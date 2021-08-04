Pima County jail inmate dies after being found unresponsive

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says a 22-year-old jail inmate was pronounced dead at a hospital after being found unresponsive in his cell. The department on Wednesday identified the inmate who died Tuesday as Cruz Patino and said Patino was booked into the jail on Friday and had been under detoxification protocols. The department said Patino was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a jail officer was informed that Patino needed medical attention and after medical personnel administered emergency measures.