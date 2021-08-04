More Arizona school districts approve mask-wearing mandates

PHOENIX (AP) — Tucson’s largest school district and two more Phoenix districts have approved mask-wearing mandates despite a state law barring school districts from requiring mask-wearing. Tucson Unified’s board voted unanimously during an emergency meeting Wednesday to require that all students and staff wear masks on campus to curb the spread of COVID-19. The Osborn and Roosevelt districts said their boards approved similar requirements Tuesday. The actions came after Phoenix Union High School District approved a mask-wearing mandate last week and Phoenix Elementary School approved one Monday. The state has enacted a prohibition against masking mandates by school districts but it’s unclear whether the prohibition is now binding.