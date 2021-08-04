Border Patrol releases name of agent killed in Arizona crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a U.S. Border Patrol agent who was killed in a head-on crash in southern Arizona last weekend. Border Patrol officials say agent Daniel P. Cox died after he was involved in a two-vehicle collision around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on State Route 86 near Sells which is 60 miles (96 kilometers) southwest of Tucson. Cox’s age wasn’t immediately available, but Border Patrol Chief John Modlin said in a statement that Cox was a BORSTAR Supervisory Border Patrol agent who had been on the force for 24 years. The Border Patrol initially reported that Cox and the driver of the other vehicle were pronounced dead shortly after the collision.