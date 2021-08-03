Navajo Nation: No COVID-related deaths for 3rd day in a row

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 28 new COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the third consecutive day. The latest numbers released by tribal health officials pushed the total number of coronavirus cases to 31,449 since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll remains at 1,377. The Navajo Nation reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.