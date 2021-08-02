Navajo Nation: 9 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths for 2nd day

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported nine new COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the second consecutive day. The latest numbers pushed the total number of coronavirus cases to 31,421 since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll remains at 1,377. The tribe had reported 25 new cases and three deaths Saturday with 10 new cases and no deaths on Sunday. The Navajo Nation’s sprawling reservation includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.