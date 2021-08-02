Jade Carey’s long road to the Olympics ends with gold

TOKYO (AP) — American gymnast Jade Carey’s long road to the Olympics ended with gold.

The 21-year-old claimed the top spot in the women’s floor exercise, giving the U.S. team its fifth medal of the games.

Carey’s triumph came a day after she narrowly avoided serious injury when she tripped during the vault finals.

Italy’s Vanessa Ferrari won her country’s first Olympic medal in gymnastics since 1928 when she earned silver.

Liu Yang of China won the still rings. Korea’s Shih Jenh-wan grabbed the title in men’s vault.