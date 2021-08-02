Giants go extras to win 11-8 after Diamondbacks rally

PHOENIX (AP) — Buster Posey doubled in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning Monday night and the San Francisco Giants escaped with an 11-8 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Giants extended their NL West lead to 3 1/2 games over the idle Los Angeles Dodgers. But despite a 7-1 lead halfway through the game, it wasn’t easy. Posey’s double scored Brandon Crawford, who was the runner at second to start the 10th. Posey scored on Steven Duggar’s single against Miguel Aguilar (0-1) and Donovan Solano’s squeeze bunt brought in Austin Slater, who had been intentionally walked.