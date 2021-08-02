County refuses Arizona Senate’s subpoena in election audit

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County officials have refused to turn over routers sought by two top Republicans in the Arizona Senate in the latest subpoenas related to the contentious 2020 election audit and unprecedented review of former President Donald Trump’s loss in Arizona’s largest county. The subpoenas issued July 26 by Senate President Karen Fann and Judiciary Committee Chairman Warren Petersen demanded that representatives for the county Board of Supervisors and Dominion Voting Systems produce the materials by Monday afternoon. The subpoenas sought the network routers and traffic logs, envelopes from all mail-in ballots or images of them, certain voter registration records with change histories and records of alleged security breaches.