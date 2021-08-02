Skip to Content

Cardinals re-sign veteran DL Corey Peters to 1-year deal

4:40 pm AP - Arizona News

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have brought back veteran defensive lineman Corey Peters on a one-year deal. A three-time captain for the Cardinals, Peters has been an anchor in the middle of the team’s defensive line for the past five seasons. The 11-year veteran played nine games last year before a knee injury forced him onto the injured reserve list. He’s played in 67 games for the Cardinals over the past five seasons, including 66 starts.

Associated Press

