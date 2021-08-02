Belichick: Relationship good with Harry despite trade demand

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots coach Bill Belichick says there remains an open dialogue between himself and receiver N’Keal Harry despite the 2019 first-round pick recently publicly asking to be traded. Belichick says he and Harry have talked about it and had a good conversation and their relationship remains good. It echoed Harry’s tone recently when he was asked about the reason for trade request. But whether he’ll ultimately have a spot on the roster in an open question as he competes with a talent group of receivers.