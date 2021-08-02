5 monthly rainfall records set in July in northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Weather officials say an active monsoon season around northern Arizona in July brought five monthly rainfall records. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Flagstaff say Show Low had 8.79 inches of rain last month, Payson had 6.98 inches of rain and St. Johns had 4 inches of rain. Officials also say Walnut Canyon National Monument had 8.67 inches of rain and Tuzigoot National Monument near Clarkdale had 6.14 inches of rain. Other cities in northern Arizona such as Page and Window Rock also had above average rainfall last month. Those cities fell short of breaking any records.