Scottsdale mobile home park for seniors to shut down in 2026

PHOENIX (AP) — More than 500 seniors who live in a mobile home park near Scottsdale on the Salt River-Pima Maricopa Indian Community will have to find a new place to live when the park shuts down in 2026. Mobile home parks — once a popular, affordable option for low-income families, local retirees and winter visitors — are disappearing across metro Phoenix. Rising land values in the region have led some park owners to redevelop the parks into pricier real estate options, like apartments or condos. Parks still operating have raised rent prices and stopped accepting older mobile homes.