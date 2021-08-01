NBA free agency set to open, with many eyes on Kyle Lowry

Free agency doesn’t start until 6 p.m. Eastern on Monday. The machinations toward getting ready, however, were in full steam on Sunday. And the Miami Heat were at the center of the activity. With Kyle Lowry set to become one of the top free agents available once the shopping window opens, the Heat announced that they picked up the $19.4 million option year on point guard Goran Dragic on Sunday. That could be a precursor to making a deal for Lowry, who was a Miami target at the trade deadline this past season.