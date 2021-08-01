Electric supplier to pay $400K to settle marketing case

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut has reached a settlement with an out-of-state electric supplier it alleged was using marketing tactics that violated consumer protection laws. State Attorney General William Tong says Chandler, Arizona-based Town Square Energy will play $400,000 and agree to cease in-person marketing in the state for 15 months. State officials alleged Town Square enrolled customers in service plans without their consent and used agents who wrongly represented themselves to be utility employees. The settlement amount will be paid to Operation Fuel, an organization that provides year-round energy and utility assistance to low-income families.