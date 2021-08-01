Betts returns with HR, Dodgers pound Diamondbacks 13-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Albert Pujols doubled home three runs to cap a five-run second inning, Mookie Betts homered in his return from the injured list and the Los Angeles Dodgers hammered the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-0 on Sunday. Betts, playing second base, returned to the Dodgers lineup and had two hits, including his 15th homer of the season in the ninth. Julio Urias pitched five scoreless innings for his 13th win of the season. Betts started at second base, his original position when he was drafted by Boston. He played one game there earlier this season and started one for the Dodgers last year.