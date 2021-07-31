Navajo Nation president: Some relaxing guard against COVID

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Saturday reported 25 additional COVID-19 cases and three more deaths as officials said some tribal members are foregoing needed precautions to ward off spread of the coronavirus. Tribal President Jonathan Nez says many of the new cases on the Navajo Nation “are due to family and social gatherings where people let their guard down and don’t wear masks.” Nez notes that the highly contagious delta variant is spreading quickly in many states and says people visiting other households should wear masks and encourage others to do so. The Navajo Nation includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.