Justin Turner hits go-ahead HR, Dodgers top Diamondbacks 8-3

PHOENIX (AP) — Justin Turner hit a go-ahead two-run homer, Albert Pujols had a pair of RBI singles and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-3 on Saturday night. The game was tied at 3-3 in the seventh when Turner turned on a pitch from D-backs reliever Stefan Crichton. It easily sailed over the left field wall and into the Diamondbacks bullpen. The Dodgers tacked on two more runs in the inning, including one on a pinch-hit, RBI single from Albert Pujols. It was Turner’s 19th homer of the season. The 41-year-old Pujols now has 3,289 career hits. That’s just four shy of Willie Mays for 12th in MLB history.