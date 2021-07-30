Vegas police probe death of man in fight at Laughlin casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas police have opened a homicide investigation into the death of a man who was found unresponsive on the floor of a Laughlin casino after a fight early Friday. Officers responding to the casino on the Nevada-Arizona line about 90 miles south of Las Vegas found the victim at about 1:20 a.m. He was transported to an Arizona hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released. A preliminary investigation indicates he and his party at the casino were involved in an argument with another group that escalated into a physical fight with two men. The other men fled when he was knocked unconscious..