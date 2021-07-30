Teenage boy dead after being swept away in Arizona canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a teenage boy died but another one was rescued after rushing water swept them both away in a canyon near Rio Rico. Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Department officials say the incident happened Thursday night in Josephine Canyon. Several 911 callers reported two boys, ages 17 and 13, had been overtaken near a waterfall. Searchers located the older boy, who was rescued by helicopter. The helicopter later found the body of the 13-year-old boy in a wash. This is the third child in a week to die after being swept away in water. A 4-year-old girl in Pima and a 16-year-old Cottonwood girl died last week after encountering flooding.