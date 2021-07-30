Nevada trooper dies days after being struck on Vegas freeway

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada Highway Patrol has died two days after being after being critically injured when struck on a Las Vegas freeway by a stolen vehicle driven by an armed carjacking suspect. Gov. Steve Sisolak said 46-year-old Micah May died Thursday “will bravely protecting his community” and that his service will never be forgotten. The stolen car driven by the suspect trying to elude law enforcement officers struck May on Tuesday as May deployed a tire-deflating device on Interstate 15. The incident began with a pursuit on surface streets and ended when the suspect was fatally shot after his vehicle stopped and was approached by troopers on foot.