Missing hiker found dead on edge of Camelback Mountain

PHOENIX (AP) — A woman who disappeared after she went hiking in the Camelback Mountain area in Scottsdale was found dead hours after a companion who became separated from her notified authorities.

At approximately 4:40pm, after an extensive search, the missing hiker was located off the Echo Canyon Trail, adjacent to a home, on the northeast side of Camelback Mountain. The 30’s female was pronounced deceased and this will now be a death investigation lead by Phoenix PD. — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) July 31, 2021

The victim in her 30s was found responsive Friday afternoon off of the Echo Canyon Trail near a home located on the northeast side of Camelback Mountain.

Phoenix police are leading an investigation into her death.

The female companion who said they were hiking together but became separated called 911 at 1 p.m. Friday when the victim failed to return to the Camelback Mountain parking lot.

A search team found her 3.5 hours later.