Faneca set tone for Steelers’ O-line on way to Hall of Fame

Alan Faneca set the tone on the Steelers’ offensive line during his 10 years in Pittsburgh and the six-time All-Pro guard did the same in two seasons with the New York Jets and one with the Arizona Cardinals. Faneca was a consistent and reliable force whose work ethic served as an example for the rest of the offense to follow. Beginning with his third season, he missed only one start the rest of his career during a span of 176 games. Faneca was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his sixth year of eligibility and it is an honor that many believe was a long time coming.