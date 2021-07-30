Employer: EMT wounded by gunman in shooting rampage dies

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A 20-year-old emergency medical technician who was critically wounded in a July 18 shooting rampage in Tucson has died. The death of Jacob Dindinger was announced Friday by his employer, American Medical Response. Dindinger had ben hospitalized since being being shot by a gunman while sitting in an ambulance along with a co-worker. The gunman was later shot by a police officer and died three days after the rampage in which several other people were wounded or grazed by gunfire. They included a neighbor who was fatally shot while trying to douse a house fire and the gunman’s girlfriend found dead in the house.