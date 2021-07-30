Cabrera’s double in 10th lifts D-backs over Dodgers 6-5

PHOENIX (AP) — Asdrúbal Cabrera hit a soft, looping double into left field that scored Daulton Varsho in the 10th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 on Friday night. Varsho started the 10th inning on second base. Jimmy Nelson retired Josh VanMeter on a slow liner for the first out and then Cabrera followed with a blooper that fell in front of left fielder A.J. Pollock, who couldn’t fire home fast enough to catch the speedy Varsho, who scored standing up. The Diamondbacks still have the worst record in the majors at 33-71, but have played better since the All-Star break with a 7-5 mark.