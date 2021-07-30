AME Zion Church removes bishop after alleged misconduct

The African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church has removed a prominent bishop from office after his peers accused him of fraudulently having church property deeds transferred to a shell corporation that then secured millions of dollars in loans against those properties. Staccato Powell was removed Thursday by a vote of his peers at a denominational gathering being held in Atlanta. The vote upholds a previous committee decision finding Powell guilty on 20 counts, according to conference minutes posted online. Powell had already been suspended in January. Neither he nor denominational officials responded immediately to messages seeking comment on his removal.