US trio puts NBA Finals behind, turns focus to Olympic gold

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton flew together to Tokyo, just three nights after they had played in the hard-fought NBA Finals. They had roughly nine hours in the air to relive details of that series, to revisit some of their memorable moments. But Middleton says they didn’t talk about it. He and Holiday helped the Milwaukee Bucks beat Booker’s Phoenix Suns in six games. But Booker says he is man enough to accept the loss and has no hatred toward the Bucks guards. Holiday and Booker were in the starting lineup together Wednesday when the U.S. bounced back from an opening loss to beat Iran.