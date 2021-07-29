Drought persists but recent rain has impact across Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Drought conditions still exist across Arizona but recent monsoon rain has had a significant impact for the better. The National Weather Service office in Phoenix said Thursday the latest drought monitor now has 52% of Arizona in either extreme or exceptional drought, down from 84% last week. The month isn’t even over yet, and Tucson has already recorded its wettest July in the southern Arizona city’s history. The weather service reported that Tucson received just over 7 inches of rain as of Wednesday. That broke July’s previous record of 6.8 inches set in 2017. Phoenix has had its wettest July since 2013.