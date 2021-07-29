Some Arizona city facilities again will have mask mandates

PHOENIX (AP) — Several major Arizona cities are reinstituting mask-wearing requirements for people in city-owned facilities in response to new federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero directed the city manager on Wednesday to require masks in city facilities, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. Mandates announced by Phoenix, Peoria and Tempe also apply whether people are vaccinated or not. Peoria’s requirement took effect Thursday, while Tempe’s mandate takes effect Friday. A similar requirement ordered by the Phoenix city manager for all city facilities takes effect Monday.