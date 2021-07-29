Ruling upholds dismissal of charges against former sheriff

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A state appeals court on Thursday upheld the dismissal of charges accusing a former Torrance County sheriff of embezzlement, fraud and other financial crimes. A Court of Appeals panel disagreed with parts of a trial judge’s decision dismissing the case against Heath White but said prosecutors failed to provide evidence that probable cause existed to warrant making White stand trial. White was accused in 2019 of using taxpayer dollars to buy personal items found on his property, but the Court of Appeals said the purchases had been approved and that White had inquired about returning the items after he left office.