Quintet of US post players may be best group ever assembled

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — The U.S. has five of the best post players in the world. No team at the Tokyo Games can match their depth. Maybe not ever. It’s not just the quintet’s size that’s a problem for opponents but the versatility they bring to matchups. Brittney Griner, A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart are an imposing starting front line at 6-foot-9, 6-5 and 6-4, respectively. Then the U.S. brings 6-6 Sylvia Fowles and 6-4 Tina Charles off the bench.