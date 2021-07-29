James’ unique style took him on Hall of Fame journey

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Edgerrin James took pride in exceeding his standards — and ignoring everyone else’s. It made him a perfect complementary piece to Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison in Indianapolis. The man drafted ahead of Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams and as the hand-picked replacement for Marshall Faulk in 1999, carved out his own Hall of Fame career with a gritty work ethic, freewheeling personality, and a commitment to staying true to his roots.