Arizona man in fatal road rage shooting won’t be charged

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Pima County attorney’s office has declined to charge a man involved in a fatal shooting stemming from a road rage incident five months ago. Prosecutors say 31-year-old David Rivera will not be charged because they’re legally not able to seek charges where self-defense is claimed and if facts support the claim. Tucson police say Rivera was facing a manslaughter charge after the March shooting. Rivera told police he feared for his life and fired at a person holding a silver handgun in the other vehicle and pointing it at him. Police say a man in the other vehicle was struck by gunfire. He died in a hospital the following day.