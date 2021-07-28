Study: Arizona didn’t see exodus of teachers during pandemic

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona study shows that a feared mass exodus of teachers didn’t happen during the pandemic’s first year, but there were noticeable changes in the workforce. KNXV-TV reports that the state Department of Education study found that the number of teachers didn’t change significantly between January 2020 and January 2021 despite predictions of large numbers of retirements and resignations. The study said the average age and experience level were unchanged, “indicating there was not a massive outflow of experienced teachers and an influx of young, new teachers.” However, the study found there were fewer teachers in district schools and more at charter and online schools.