New CDC guidelines set off rush to reimpose mask mandates

New guidance from the federal government set off a cascade of mask rules across the nation as cities, states, schools and businesses raced to bring back mandates. Others pushed back against the guidelines at a time when Americans are exhausted and confused over constantly shifting pandemic measures. Nevada and Kansas City, Missouri, were among the locations that moved swiftly to re-impose indoor mask mandates Wednesday, a day after the announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Governors in Pennsylvania and South Carolina joined others who said they would not revert back to stricter mask mandates.