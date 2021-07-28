Former GOP secretary of state to quit role in Arizona audit

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Republican Secretary of State Ken Bennett says he plans to step down as the Arizona Senate’s liaison to the Republican-led audit of the 2020 election. Bennett is the only audit leader with substantial experience in elections, and his departure would be another blow to the credibility of the unprecedented partisan review. Bennett told a conservative radio host Wednesday that he can’t lend his name to the review because he’s been locked out. Bennett was blocked from the review after he gave data to outside election experts without telling Senate President Karen Fann or employees of Cyber Ninjas, the cybersecurity firm Fann hired to lead the audit.