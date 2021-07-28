Bumgarner wins pitching duel as D-backs edge Rangers 3-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Madison Bumgarner pitched four-hit ball over seven innings to win for the first time since May 11 for Arizona. David Peralta and Daulton Varsho hit solo home runs as the Diamondbacks beat the Texas Rangers 3-2 despite being held to three hits. Bumgarner threw 61 of his 84 pitches for strikes four days before his 32nd birthday. He struck out four and walked one. Texas starter Jordan Lyles rebounded after allowing a second-inning home run to Peralta to limit Arizona to two runs on two hits in seven innings.