Body found in Cottonwood believed to be missing teenage girl

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a body was found Wednesday in Cottonwood and it may be that of a 16-year-old girl who was swept away by floodwaters last week. Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials say they haven’t positively identified the body but it’s believed to be that of the teenager. Sheriff’s officials say the body was found near where the Verde River meets a wash close to where Faith Moore was last seen. Moore called 911 around 9:30 p.m. Saturday asking for help because her car was stranded in knee-high water, but the water quickly rose to over 8 feet within an hour. Crews made visual contact with Moore, but they said she was swept out of her car and downstream during the rescue attempt.