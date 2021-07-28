Arizona reports 1,361 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials are reporting 1,361 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths. The daily number of newly confirmed cases released Wednesday is a slight drop from the figures documented over the past week. This brings the state’s totals to 921,445 cases and 18,185 deaths. Hospitalizations from the virus also rose with more than a third of them occupying ICUs. The increases being seen nationwide prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reverse some masking guidelines. The agency recommends even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the country classified as having high transmission. Gov. Doug Ducey remains adamant against mask mandates.