Zuercher to step down after 8 years as Phoenix City Manager

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix City Manager Ed Zuercher plans to retire after nearly 30 years with Arizona’s most populous city and eight years as its top administrator. Zuercher announced Monday he plans to retire Oct. 8, saying he’s proud to have worked to put the city “on a sound financial footing” while striving to bolster the city’s leadership ranks and promote economic growth. Mayor Kate Gallego and the City Council will oversee the process of hiring Zuercher’s replacement. The 56-year-old was appointed acting city manager in 2013 to fill a vacancy and took on the position permanently in 2014. Gallego said Zuercher has been a “thoughtful, wise, respected leader” and made the city stronger during his tenure.