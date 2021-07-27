Wing reportedly fell off plane before fatal crash in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — A preliminary report released Tuesday in a fatal plane crash includes an account of the possibility that a wing fell off as the aircraft responded to a wildfire in northwestern Arizona. Both people aboard the aircraft died in the July 10 crash near Wikieup. Arizona Bureau of Land Management officials said the plane went down as it was doing aerial reconnaissance and helping direct aviation resources over a lightning-caused wildfire. The preliminary report says a Wikieup couple later went to the crash site about a mile from their home and said BLM personnel told them they witnessed a wing fall off the plane in the air before it crashed.