U.S. agency stepping up safeguards for wild horse adoptions

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Federal land managers say they’re tightening protections to guard against illegal resale of adopted wild horses captured on U.S. public land for slaughter. Mustang advocates say the government needs to do more, including ending $1,000 incentive payments to adopters. The Bureau of Land Management’s deputy director said in announcing the changes the agency is committed to the health and safety of adopted wild horses and burros. Nada Wollf Culver says they intend to begin making additional compliance visits post-adoption, bring more scrutiny to potential adopters, and increase warnings to sale barns about the prosecutorial risks of illegally selling wild horses.