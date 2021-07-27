Taurasi feeling fine at Olympics after first game in 3 weeks

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Diana Taurasi had a big smile on her face when she stepped on the court against Nigeria for her record 33rd Olympic game. The five-time Olympian was playing in her first contest since injuring her hip three weeks ago while practicing with the Phoenix Mercury. She had said during the Americans’ training camp in Las Vegas that she’d be “fine and ready to go for the Tokyo Games.” She was a woman of her word on Tuesday.